A £15 hack from influencers to create a luxurious bedroom

Two Instagram influencers have revealed how to make a stunning bedroom feature for just £20.

Reece and Paul are two home interior bloggers who film the refurbishment of their Edwardian property in London on their Instagram profile @littleedwardian, highlighting how they achieved a magnificent aesthetic on a budget.

They showed their 104K followers how they made gorgeous brass effect shelves for a Vogue maximalist style in their bedroom at a fraction of the cost.

What’s within the Boots No7 Beauty Vault 2021 on sale, and when will it be available?

It may cost more than £100 per shelf to achieve a comparable effect.

However, Reece and Paul were able to achieve this appearance on a budget by purchasing brushed brass sheets in a satin polish finish for £15 from metals4U.

“Loving the complete set up of this room with my new shelves,” Paul and Reece stated of their new bedroom shelves. Everything is neat, and the design is always evolving. Thank you for all of your wonderful suggestions; I can’t wait to show you the kitchen design.”

The couple has since used brilliant polish finish brass sheets from metals4U to create the brass look shelves across the remainder of their home.

Metals4U’s managing director, Paul McFadyen, said: “This clever interior hack demonstrates how much money you can save if you know how to use resources wisely. Over the years, we’ve witnessed a surge in the use of metal sheets for house interiors as people have began to share more of their remodeling experiences on social media and DIY hacks on TikTok.

“Metal sheets are affordable and can significantly improve the appearance of a home. Brass is wonderful for golden tones, whereas aluminum will give you a beautiful silver luster, or if you prefer a darker metallic, copper could be a good option.

“The shelves themselves are relatively simple to construct. You’ll need an electric saw and a safe workshop space to cut the metal sheets at home, as well as protective gloves and eyewear, as well as sturdy shoes.

“You can then utilize the sheet once you’ve cut it to your desired size. The summary comes to a close.