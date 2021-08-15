A 14-year-old was one of two people killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in New Jersey.

In a shooting in Somerset County, New Jersey, a 14-year-old child and a 31-year-old man were killed.

According to an official statement from Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, police in the township of North Plainfield responded at 8:06 p.m. Friday to a call reporting numerous shooting victims at the Malcolm Gardens Apartment Complex on Little Place.

According to CBS New York, when police arrived at the building, they discovered three guys who had been shot, including a 14-year-old child, a 28-year-old man, and a 31-year-old man.

The victims’ identities have yet to be revealed by the police.

While securing the crime scene, North Plainfield cops attempted life-saving measures and summoned emergency services, according to the prosecution.

At the scene, the 14-year-old child was pronounced dead. The 31-year-old guy was taken to a trauma facility, but he died shortly afterwards.

For several gunshot wounds, the third victim was evacuated to a trauma hospital and subsequently to emergency surgery. As of Saturday morning, he is still in serious condition.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct a post mortem examination on the two deceased.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect is a lone gunman who attacked the three victims as they were gathering outside the apartment complex, according to the prosecutor. The three were seated on the patio of a first-floor apartment when the shooter allegedly approached them and fired multiple close-range bullets.

One of the victims was said to have resided in the apartment complex, however it was unclear which of the three.

The shooter’s motivation has yet to be determined. The alleged shooter’s description has yet to be released by police.

The shooting is being investigated further by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, the North Plainfield Police Department, and investigators from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Robertson.

Authorities are now looking for information on the incident from the public. Call the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at 908-769-2937 if you have any information on the situation.

Tipsters can also send anonymous tips by using the STOPit app or calling the Somerset County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 888-577-TIPS (8477).