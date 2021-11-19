A 14-year-old Kentucky girl is given a COVID vaccine that is not approved for people under the age of 18.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department revealed on Thursday that the teen girl was given a Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine that had not been approved for use on children under the age of 18. On Oct. 16, she received the immunization at a vaccine campaign in Covington. According to 9 ABC, the girl’s vaccine certificate, which includes her age, confirms that she received only one dose of the vaccine.

Steve Divine, Interim Co-Director of the Northern Kentucky Health Department, said, “That was a mistake.” “While this was an unique incidence in this case, it is extremely regretful,” Divine noted.

Rolina Mason, the girl’s mother, said her daughter was vaccinated at a free clinic hosted by the NFL, the CDC, and the Northern Kentucky Health Department at Covington Holmes High School.

Mason’s daughter was apprehensive about having a COVID shot and preferred the J&J vaccine because it just requires one dosage. Mason is said to have accepted to the vaccine being given to him despite the fact that it was not approved for use in youngsters. Mason stated that she believed the nurse when she said it was acceptable for her to have it.

“‘Mom, may I get the Johnson & Johnson?’ she said, wanting only one shot. They stated it was okay for her to obtain it, and she did “Mason remarked.

Mason acknowledged she was taken aback when the health authorities informed her that her daughter should have had the Pfizer vaccine instead a week later.

Officials from the health department have documented what transpired in the girl’s case and checked up with her family to assure her safety, according to Divine. Reports have also been filed with the appropriate agencies by the officers.

Except for skin rashes that faded after a few days, the girl had no significant responses to the immunization.

Last week, 98 pupils in Montgomery County, Maryland, received erroneous Pfizer vaccination dosages, necessitating a second treatment for the children. There were no reported side effects from obtaining a lower-than-recommended dose of the COVID vaccine, according to health experts.