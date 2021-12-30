A 14-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting of three teenagers at a convenience store in Texas.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder after reportedly shooting three people at a Texas convenience store. According to authorities, the child is still on the loose and is regarded armed and dangerous.

According to the Garland Police Department, 14-year-old Abel Elias Acosta shot and killed three teenagers and injured another on Sunday evening. A surveillance camera captured the incident. The video shows the child hunched as he walked near the store. He then opened the store’s door and began shooting.

Abel fired roughly 20 shots from a.40 caliber pistol before fleeing the scene in his father’s Dodge Ram pickup. According to the New York Post, police believe the shooting was payback for a “prior disturbance” involving one or more of the victims.

The shooting claimed the lives of three teenagers: 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 16-year-old Ivan Noyala, and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia. One of the store’s cooks, a 15-year-old, was injured. He was sent to the hospital and was expected to make a full recovery.

Richard Acosta, Abel’s father, was arrested on Monday. For driving his kid to and from the crime scene, the 33-year-old dad faces capital murder charges.

“It is not customary of the Garland Police Agency to share juvenile information,” the department noted on Facebook, “but due to the severity of the conduct and potential public risk, the court has permitted the publication of his information.”

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the adolescent.

“Someone is aware of his whereabouts. He isn’t doing this on his own; he is only 14 years old “Lt. Pedro Barineau, Garland Police Public Information Officer, said KXAS-TV.

Rafael Gonzalez, Xavier’s uncle, stated his nephew was merely purchasing groceries for his family and had nothing to do with the incident.

“This comes as a shock to us, especially since it’s so close to Garland’s downtown area. Any time a person’s life is taken from them, it is a tragedy for us “According to Barineau. “And we’re going to do everything we can to figure out who did this so we can apprehend them.”