A 14-year-old girl drowned at an amusement park, prompting safety concerns.

According to authorities, a 14-year-old girl died after falling from an inflatable platform at an Ohio amusement park and being submerged for approximately half an hour before being discovered.

Mykiara Jones, who was not wearing a life jacket, fell from some sort of jumping platform at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Land of Illusion’s Aqua Adventures Waterpark in Middletown, according to a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the announcement, emergency workers were dispatched to the scene after a report of a juvenile drowning. Jones was discovered 30 minutes after falling into the lake by a Land of Illusion lifeguard at 5.30 p.m., according to the Dayton Daily News.

It took a long time to find Jones, according to Madison Township Fire Chief Kent Hall, because the waterbody was more like a “pond” and not as clear as a swimming pool.

The juvenile girl was flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she was confirmed dead later. An inquiry has been initiated, but the cause of death has yet to be identified.

In the statement, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones was quoted as stating, “This is a tragedy no parent should have to face,” and adding, “These are the situations first responders dread and have difficulties dealing with.”

Since the incident, the Sheriff’s office has received a considerable number of complaints against the amusement park. According to the concerns, the park lacks certified lifeguards, there are no life vest laws in place, and rescue equipment is difficult to come by.

Sheriff Jones stated, “I believe it is critical to acquire all necessary evidence to ensure that everything is done in accordance with legislation and safety requirements.” The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Attorney General’s Office will be involved in the investigation of the allegations stated in the complaints, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The park has announced that it would close on Wednesday as authorities investigate the girl’s death. In a Facebook post, the amusement park claimed, “Land of Illusion Adventure Park is devoted to offering a safe and exciting entertainment destination for our region.” “We place a premium on visitor safety and crew training, and we strictly adhere to all Ohio legislation governing the activities and offerings at our Aqua Adventure Park.”

An 11-year-old boy died and another was hospitalized in severe condition after a raft overturned on the ocean earlier this month. Brief News from Washington Newsday.