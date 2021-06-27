A 14-year-old girl died while attempting to save a friend, and her friends have launched an appeal in her honor.

The brother of a brave 14-year-old girl who drowned is asking people to understand what to do if they find themselves in a similar circumstance.

Teya Davies drowned in the Clincton Woods nature reserve in Widnes after stumbling into Sniggy Pond by accident in 2018.

On August 4, 2018, the adolescent was trying to reach out to one of her pals who had fallen into the sea before her when she sadly perished.

Teya had finished some swimming lessons at school, but she was not confident in the water and couldn’t swim very far, according to evidence heard at an inquest in January 2019.

Teya’s brother, Ryan Davies, younger sister Alesha, and friends have banded together to talk about life-saving and water safety tips as part of the Royal Life Saving Society UK’s Drowning Prevention Week (RLSS UK).

Ryan, Alesha, and Teya’s friends speak about the significance of water safety in a film issued by the organization, emphasizing that Teya’s experience is not unique.

Teya’s sister Alesha states to the camera that “drowning is preventable,” and her brother Ryan adds that “even one drowning is one too many.”

Liv Eren, Teya’s friend, also spoke about Teya’s death after the tragedy.

“We regrettably lost our companion, Teya, at the age of 14,” she stated. Looking back on Teya’s narrative, we can see how easily her death could have been avoided if she had only learned to swim or kept herself safe in the water.

“We are happy to do our part to help others avoid the heartbreak of losing a friend, as we have.”

According to the RLSS UK, millions of youngsters will lose out on critical swimming, lifesaving skills, and water safety instruction due to pool closures during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, leaving a significant gap in school swimming and water safety education.

Young people from low-income families and ethnic minority areas have been hit the hardest, with the charity estimating that 95% of black adults and 80% of black children have been affected. The summary comes to a close.