A 14-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike and had “serious injuries.”

After being struck by a car, a 14-year-old kid sustained critical injuries.

Emergency crews rushed to Formby Lane in Aughton shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday (July 8) after receiving reports of a cyclist colliding with a Honda Jazz.

The child on the bicycle had sustained major injuries to his head and ankle, and he was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

His condition is critical but not life-threatening. The car’s driver came to a complete stop at the site and was unharmed.

“We are searching for witnesses after a 14-year-old cyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Aughton,” a Lancashire Police spokesperson said.

“Officers were summoned to Formby Lane at the junction with Greens Lane at 5 p.m. yesterday (July 8) to complaints of a collision between a cyclist and a Honda Jazz.

“The child riding the bicycle was transported to the hospital with injuries to his head and ankles. His situation is critical, but not life-threatening.

“The driver of the Jazz pulled over to the side of the road and was unharmed.”

“This collision has left a kid suffering some fairly terrible injuries, and my sympathies are with him and his family at this time,” said Sgt Mick Belfield of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations.

“Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage that could aid our inquiry should call police,” he said.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Lancashire Police by email at [email protected] or by phone at 101, referencing log 1281 from July 8, 2021.

