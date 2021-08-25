A 14-year-old boy was discovered on his bedroom floor and had his heart extracted to save his life.

In life-saving surgery, a ‘fit and healthy’ teenage boy who was discovered passed out on his bedroom floor had his heart removed.

Harvey Ackerley, from Warrington, was found laying on his bedroom floor after vomiting and passing out due to a burst appendix.

The 14-year-old was transported to Warrington Hospital for treatment, but during his stay in July 2019, doctors discovered an irregularity during a vitals check, leading to his diagnosis of a fatal disease.

READ MORE: Tributes to Hillsborough mother who found her voice in the fight for justice

He was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after recovering from his appendix operation, where additional tests found two holes in his heart.

Harvey underwent extensive surgery on August 4, 2020, at the age of 15, that required cutting into his chest and taking his heart to fix the holes, leaving him with a seven-inch scar.

Harvey may have had a heart attack before the age of 25 if the holes had been missed, according to physicians.

It came as a “shock” to the family, according to Gemma, because he was always active and exhibited no indicators of a cardiac disease.

“All his coaches always stated he’s the fittest in the team, and they were surprised he had any cardiac defects,” she said.

Harvey walked the 3,409ft Mount Snowdown with his mother and father just six weeks after undergoing surgery to earn more than £7,000 for the hospital that “saved his life.”

Harvey, now 16, has returned to Alder Hey following his first two heart procedures for a third operation to remove the sternal wires from his chest, which were giving him distress.

Gemma “He began to feel agony in his chest, and he stated it seemed like they were poking through his chest,” according to The Washington Newsday.

“Doctors speculated that his discomfort could have stemmed from his long history of being lean. They did some checks and concluded that everything appeared to be in order, so they would release them.

“I was more concerned about this operation since I knew Harvey was well; when he underwent open heart surgery the first time, we were just trying to get through it.”

“The summary comes to an end.”