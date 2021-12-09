A 14-year-old boy kidnaps and sexually assaults an 87-year-old woman.

According to authorities, an 87-year-old woman was sexually raped by a 14-year-old child who carjacked her at knifepoint. The incident occurred at the Waukesha Public Library in Wisconsin during a book drop.

The kid allegedly assaulted the woman on Nov. 30 and then took her car, according to police. The incident was described as “shocking” by the Waukesha Mayor’s Office.

The victim was able to provide the investigators with a description of the teen.

In a statement to ABC-affiliated station WISN 12, police claimed he was located “a short time later and in the vicinity of the stolen vehicle.” When the suspect noticed the officers, he attempted to flee, but he was apprehended.

“This is a tragic and inexplicable situation,” officials stated.

The victim’s and suspect’s identities have not been published.

The suspect, according to Waukesha Schools Deputy Superintendent Joe Koch, was a high school student.

“The charges are awful, and you just can’t understand the assault on an 87-year-old community member,” Koch said, adding that the student has now dropped out of the district.

According to WISN 12, the suspect is a member of Milwaukee Common Council president and mayoral contender Cavalier Johnson’s extended family.

“This news has disturbed and concerned me,” Johnson stated in a statement to the television station. “My heartfelt prayers go out to the victim and her family first and foremost. Nobody should have to go through what she’s going through. I wish and pray for her complete recovery and healing. If the allegations are shown to be genuine, the accused should be held fully responsible for their acts. No family should have to go through what this family and this victim are going through, and I am praying for their healing and recovery.” The charges brought against the suspect have yet to be made public. According to the New York Post, the case will be handled in an adult court.

