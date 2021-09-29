A 14-year-old boy from Southern Indiana was discovered dead with his German Shepherd.

On Tuesday, the body of a 14-year-old southern Indiana kid who went missing last week with his dog was discovered in a forested area near Interstate 64. Authorities say the German Shepherd’s body was found near the teen’s body.

On September 21, Jacob McCarty went missing while out on a mid-morning stroll with his dog Isabella near his house in Corydon, according to WKLY. A search was initiated, and Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith asked everyone within 200 miles of Corydon to review their security camera footage to aid in the hunt.

Following that, the sheriff’s office received a tip from a woman who spotted McCarty walking his dog westbound on I-64 last Tuesday at 5 p.m. Security camera footage indicated a person walking in that area, according to detectives. According to the report, officers began scouring the area for Jacob and his dog and discovered their dead.

“A search of this new area was undertaken based on this information. The remains of 14-year-old Jacob McCarty and his dog Isabella were later discovered near a forested area along Interstate 64, west of the Harrison County Hospital, according to a Facebook post by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

The Harrison County Coroner and Indiana State Police inspected the site alongside the Sheriff’s Department, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The cause of death, on the other hand, will not be determined until an autopsy is completed.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, McCarty’s father has been notified and briefed on all facts available to law enforcement.

Despite allegations last week that McCarty may have left home to meet up with someone he met online, the Sheriff’s Department did not provide any additional information on Tuesday.

In a social media statement, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “We ask that each of you pray for Jacob’s father and all those involved in his life.” “This is a heartbreaking time for Jacob’s family, and the path ahead will be difficult.”

