A 14-year-old boy commits suicide because his mother forbids him from playing video games on his phone.

According to local media accounts, the young adolescent from Odisha’s eastern state had returned home from school on Thursday and began playing games on his phone. According to the New Indian Express, his parents gave him the phone so he could attend online classes when schools across the country were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

When the boy’s mother noticed her son was playing games on his phone instead of preparing for his tests the next day, she began scolding him. The woman also took the child’s phone away. Enraged, the boy stormed out of the room and climbed to the house’s roof.

The mother called the youngster several times to ask him to come back into the home, but he did not answer. When the mom went upstairs to check on him, she was astounded to discover her son dangling from the roof with a towel. According to Kalinga TV, she immediately screamed for aid, and neighbors came at the residence and brought the youngster to a local hospital, where physicians confirmed him dead.

The boy’s body was submitted for an autopsy after the police registered an unnatural death complaint. Following the occurrence, the victim’s family and neighbors were shocked. It’s unknown whether anyone else lived in the house with the mother and son.

An 8-year-old girl narrowly avoided a suicide attempt last month when her widowed mother attempted to hang her and her older sister before killing herself. The incident occurred in Bengaluru, a city in India’s southern state of Karnataka. According to local media accounts at the time, the widow was depressed as a result of her husband’s death two months prior. She had made the decision to commit suicide and had persuaded her two daughters to accompany her. The 8-year-old, however, managed to flee.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.