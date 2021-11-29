A 14-foot-long Python Travels 155 Miles In A Bus Full Of Passengers Invisibly.

A 14-foot-long Python Travels Invisibly For 155 Miles In A Bus Full Of Passengers

Passengers on an Indian bus were given the fear of their lives when they discovered a 14-foot-long python had traveled with them for the entire 155-mile journey.

The bus was traveling between Udaipur, Rajasthan’s western state, and Mumbai, India’s financial capital, on Saturday. The passengers were completely unaware of the presence of the second traveler during the journey, according to the Free Press Journal, and only learnt about it once they got at their destination.

When the bus arrived in Mumbai, one of the passengers discovered the big python inside and alerted the others. As a result, the passengers were panicked and rushed out of the truck.

Following the withdrawal of all passengers from the bus, a group of young passengers decided to go on a rescue operation. They banded together in an attempt to apprehend the reptile. After about 30 minutes of hard struggle, they were able to securely remove the python from the bus and release it in a nearby forest, according to Latestly.

Before it departed Udaipur, the snake is thought to have gotten into the vehicle. The reptile then hid behind the seat, inflicting no harm to the occupants. Throughout the journey, the snake stayed motionless.

Meanwhile, pictures and videos of the children carefully removing the snake from the bus have gone viral.

The Indian python, commonly known as the black-tailed python, is a big, nonvenomous snake native to the Indian subcontinent and tropical Southeast Asia. The color of the species is usually paler than the Burmese python’s.

Last week, a woman in Australia found a big snake in a strike stance on her back patio.

She immediately called a snake catcher, who arrived to her home and carefully rescued the critter. The video of the rescue went viral on social media.