A 14-foot ‘Icon’ crocodile was captured near a swimming hole in Australia.

Authorities in Australia have announced the capture of a 14-foot hostile crocodile near a popular swimming and fishing hole for youngsters.

After many calves went missing from the region in recent months, wildlife officers from the Queensland Department of Environment and Science (DES) were alerted to the presence of the saltwater crocodile. They are believed to have been taken by the crocodile.

The crocodile was discovered in Port Douglas’ Upper Mowbray River, which is renowned as “Croc Country.”

“Wildlife officials witnessed the crocodile exhibiting assertive behavior during the site evaluation, and the animal was unconcerned by the presence of the wildlife officers,” the DES stated in a statement.

“Because the animal was found near an unofficial swimming hole and a fishing spot frequented by local youngsters, it was determined that it was a problem crocodile that needed to be removed from the wild.”

Saltwater crocodiles are the largest living reptiles on the planet. Males can grow to be up to 23 feet tall, while females grow to be around 10 feet tall. In the wild, they can live up to 70 years.

Although fatal crocodile attacks on humans are uncommon in Australia, the DES advises residents to stay careful and report any crocodile sightings to authorities.

Human remains were discovered inside another 14-foot crocodile caught by Queensland officials on February 14. The body was thought to be that of a 69-year-old fisherman who had been missing for three days.

A soldier from the Australian army was mauled by a crocodile in the north of Queensland in August, sustaining significant head and chest injuries.

