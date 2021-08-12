A 14-day-old baby was discovered dead in the water sump of a hospital, and the mother is suspected of murder.

On Wednesday, the body of a 14-day-old baby girl was discovered thrown in a private hospital’s water sump in India.

The incident occurred at the Sai Children’s Hospital in Eluru, in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Following the finding, the infant’s parents and grandmother were arrested and questioned by the authorities. During questioning, the child’s mother stated that her infant was taken while she was in the hospital’s bathroom. According to media outlet The Hindu, the mother, known as K. Mahalakshmi, said she contacted her husband and notified him that their kid was missing.

According to TV9 Telugu [Google Translate indicated], the mother is suspected of killing the baby and throwing the infant’s body into the water sump. The motivation for the murder, however, is unknown. The event is being investigated, according to local media.

K. Mahalakshmi married Hari Krishna six years ago and recently gave birth to her first child. The baby had been admitted to the hospital earlier this week because she was not in excellent health. Doctors announced on Wednesday evening that the baby would be discharged from the hospital. The baby, however, was discovered dead several hours later.

When the police arrived at the hospital, they discovered the child’s body in the water sump. After that, detectives looked over CCTV footage for clues concerning the murder.

The kid had no exterior injuries, according to senior police officer Dileep Kiran. The body of the infant was sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. A murder case has been filed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

After her 5-year-old daughter’s body was discovered floating in a pond in the state of Assam in June, a lady was arrested for allegedly killing her child.

The child’s body was discovered by the victim’s aunt. Locals told authorities that the child’s father was sleeping when the body was discovered. “We believe the mother took the child from her crib while she was still asleep and drowned her in the pond. The father works on a daily basis. “We don’t believe he knew his daughter had been murdered,” a villager stated at the time.