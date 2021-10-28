A 130-pound Mastiff is ‘in love’ with a tiny orphaned kitten.

The unexpected connection between a 130-pound mastiff and a 0.5-pound foster kitten has gone viral, with over 2 million views in only three days.

Despite their vast differences in size, Cane Corso Norm and his kitten companion have formed an unexpected connection, as the two have been photographed snuggling together.

“My 130lb foster fail mastiff falling in love with my 12 lb foster kitten,” their owner, @norm the househippo, said on Instagram.

In the video, Norm can be seen adoring the small cat. Later clips showed him approaching Norm, as the two seemed to have a mutual attraction. Surprisingly, both creatures were as peaceful as they could be in each other’s presence.

At one point, the foster cat pawed at the snout of his mastiff foster brother, which was adorable. The kitten was also nestled up underneath Norm in a subsequent video.

The two have demonstrated that the best friendships are often the most unexpected. Meanwhile, the owner’s second cat appears to be less enthusiastic, as one footage shows it snarling at the newcomer before walking away.

“Now this is Norm’s child.” “They can’t be separated,” one viewer wrote.

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

@norm the househippo

#fosterkitten #fosterdog #pocketfullofsunshine #unlikelyanimalfriends #surrogatedogmom #orphankitten #canecorso @fi.dogs He discovered his actual mission.

Natasha Bedingfield’s “Pocketful of Sunshine”

TikTok users have demanded that the couple’s owner adopt the foster kitty permanently, and it appears that this is a possibility. Despite admitting in comments that adopting every animal you foster is just not possible, the owner went on to post a poll on her TikTok account asking if the cat should be adopted.

The foster kitten was left “half dead in a cardboard box,” according to TikTok videos, but fans are hoping he becomes a “foster fail” like Norm.

Norm was first fostered by his owner, but after being nursed back to health, he was adopted.

“Norm was trustworthy, happy, and somehow liked life despite being homeless, chilly, and hungry enough to eat sticks,” she wrote in a video. “I promised to make the rest of his life as enjoyable as possible.” “One day, my boyfriend, who works as a vet tech in a shelter, gave me this video. Control of animals. This is a condensed version of the information.