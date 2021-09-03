A 13-year-old rape victim died a day after giving birth to her baby at home.

A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and impregnated by an unknown guy committed suicide only a day after giving birth to a baby.

The young girl was discovered dead in a farm well near her home in Gandhari, a town in the southern Indian state of Telangana, on Wednesday. According to The Times of India, she was angered by the humiliation her family had to through as a result of her pregnancy.

The girl’s ailment was apparently only recently discovered by the family.

Investigators believe the kid fled her home in the early hours of Wednesday after her family went to a religious ceremony. She is said to have abandoned her kid and jumped into a nearby well, where her body was later discovered.

According to Latest LY, as villagers went home from the religious event, they discovered a baby screaming on the premises of the girl’s house.

The villagers reported the occurrence to the authorities because no one in the family claimed the kid. Officers arrived quickly and transported the infant to the hospital for treatment.

According to authorities, the baby, who was thereafter placed in the custody of the Child Welfare Department, is healthy.

The girl’s body was pulled from the well and sent to the hospital for an autopsy.

The police have now filed a case against an unknown suspect on allegations of child sexual assault and rape, based on the family’s complaint.

In recent years, child rape has remained a serious issue in India. According to a research published in 2020 by India Today, 109 children were sexually abused every day in the country in 2018.

Last month, a 17-year-old girl in India died after giving birth to a stillborn baby after being raped and impregnated by an unknown suspect. After complaining of severe bleeding and stomach pain, the unidentified minor from Ahmedabad, a city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, was taken to the hospital by her parents. The girl was nine months pregnant and on the verge of giving birth, according to the medical checkup. The girl went into a coma and died minutes after the delivery.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.