A 13-year-old Mississippi student died hours after testing positive for COVID-19; the school did not require students to wear masks.

A 13-year-old eighth-grader in Mississippi died just hours after testing positive for COVID-19, raising concerns about the growing number of positive cases among Mississippi’s youth.

Mkayla Robinson, the young child, died on Saturday. The Mississippi Free Press stated, citing sources, that she attended classes at Raleigh High School for the majority of the week, from Monday to Wednesday, before testing positive for the virus at the conclusion of the week. Her school did not require students to wear masks.

Robinson first experienced a sore throat and had to stay at home until her COVID-19 positive findings were released on Friday, according to CBS affiliate WLOX. Robinson had gone to the hospital, according to neighbor Erica Epting, but she was released home “that same evening knowing she was sick.”

She said, “They should have sent her to a hospital to get her some care.”

Robinson, a member of the school’s band, the Jr. High Lion Pride Band, was honored as “an excellent band member and student,” according to the Smith County Reformer. Robinson was “the perfect pupil,” according to band director Paul Harrison, who commented on the band’s Facebook page.

Both the Mississippi Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended that students wear masks in school. Raleigh High School, on the other hand, is part of the Smith County School District, which does not mandate students or teachers to wear masks.

Students and employees were advised to bring face masks to school when Smith County schools opened this school year, but they were not obliged to use them, according to Mississippi Today.

On Aug. 10, the district changed its policy and now requires students to wear masks at school. The number of verified COVID-19 cases among students increased at the same period. More than 400 kids and staff members were quarantined as of late last week.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves minimized the virus’s threat on youngsters on Friday, the day before Robinson died. According to ABC affiliate WAPT, “for most children, it’s just a case of the sniffles.”

Even before classes began on Aug. 6, parents demanded a mask requirement, but to no avail. Reeves has stated repeatedly that he will not impose statewide mask requirements, as he did last year.

Mississippi recorded 7,839 new COVID-19 cases and 52 new deaths in the three days ending at 3 p.m. on Aug. 15.