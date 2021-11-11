A 13-year-old girl was penalised despite paying the fee, adding to the Merseyrail ticket saga.

A ticketing dispute on the Merseyrail network has raged on, with allegations of a 13-year-old girl being penalised despite having evidence of purchase.

Rosie Cooper, West Lancashire MP, claimed a 13-year-old girl from Ormskirk in her district was fined for not having a physical ticket when she traveled to Liverpool Central.

Despite the fact that the young girl could present proof that she had paid the ticket on her phone, she was denied.

People have been put off using Merseyrail after a man was punished for breaking ‘ridiculous’ restrictions.

When the child appealed, presenting proof of purchase, Ms Cooper said Merseyrail upheld the fine, stating that she was required to have shown a physical ticket.

After another passenger was fined while traveling from Ormskirk in her area to Liverpool, the MP has questioned whether Merseyrail should be permitted to be purchased through third-party services like The Trainline.

Josh Ward, who purchased a ticket from Ormskirk to Liverpool Centre on October 18, was profiled in yesterday’s Washington Newsday.

Josh was unaware that, although paying £7.40 for the ticket on the Trainline website, he needed a printed ticket for the transaction to be valid because he was not from the city region.

This was not possible at Ormskirk station, which does not have a ticket printer.

Despite being able to show he had paid the fare on his phone, he was fined £20 when he couldn’t provide a real ticket at Liverpool Central.

Many people have described the Merseyrail ticket situation as antiquated, especially in comparison to other locations where e-tickets are routinely accepted for travel.

“Why don’t Merseyrail take e-tickets like so many other railway services?” Ms Cooper said. People who have made online purchases will understandably be astonished to get a fee when there is no ticket machine to print it and they can show proof of purchase on their phone.

“Why is Merseyrail allowing Trainline to sell tickets on the internet if they refuse to accept them?” Why, if they insist on the ticket being printed at the station, are my constituents still unable to print them prior to boarding the train? “What is it?” “The summary comes to an end.”