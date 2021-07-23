A 13-year-old girl was discovered dead in the school bathroom, and a fellow student has been charged with her murder.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a 13-year-old classmate, whose body was discovered in a Singapore school restroom.

After hearing reports of a boy discovered deceased, police raced to River Valley High School on Monday afternoon. Officers discovered a 13-year-old pupil in the bathroom, motionless and with several wounds. According to the BBC, the youngster was pronounced dead at the scene, and an ax discovered near the body was taken as evidence.

Meanwhile, the school was placed on lockdown for a short time. Parents received frantic texts from students who were stuck in their classrooms. Some pupils claimed to have witnessed a student wielding an ax. Other pupils were sent home as the accused was taken into custody.

According to the investigation, the accused attempted suicide two years ago and was a patient at a mental health facility. He was charged with murder and appeared in court on Tuesday. He has been put in custody for psychiatric evaluation.

According to local authorities, the initial investigation revealed that he bought the ax online and that the accused and victim did not know each other. According to CNN, investigators were attempting to establish a link between them and the motive for the murder.

Singapore’s Minister of Education, Chan Chun Sing, rushed to Facebook to state that he and the authorities were working closely on the inquiry.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the students involved. The Ministry of Education in Singapore is providing them, as well as the students and employees at the school, with every conceivable assistance,” he stated in his post.

In a Facebook post, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed his dismay at the tragedy.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family. I understand that we are unable to adequately express our condolences or provide any comfort in their time of need. But I still want them to know that our thoughts and prayers are with them,” he wrote in his post.

In this country, murder charges can result in the death penalty. The highest penalty for those under the age of 18 is life imprisonment.