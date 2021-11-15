A 13-year-old girl is one of the most recent victims of Sudanese military coup protests.

A 13-year-old girl is one of the two most recent victims of Sudanese military takeover protesters.

Two additional Sudanese demonstrators died in the hospital on Monday from gunshot wounds sustained during weekend protests, according to a doctors’ union. Remaaz Hatim al-atta, who was shot in the head in front of her family’s home in Khartoum, and Omar Adam, who was shot in the neck during protests in the same city, were the two new deaths, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee. According to the committee, they were shot on October 25 and pronounced dead within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of people killed in Saturday’s protests to seven.