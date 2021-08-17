A 13-year-old Georgia boy has been charged with the murder of his Navy veteran mother.

The youngster was taken into custody after his mother, Dominique Bowers, was found with a fatal gunshot wound Friday at around 1.30 p.m. ET, according to a statement from the Warner Robins Police Department.

Bowers was identified as the mother of the adolescent boy, whose name was not released.

According to the authorities, the youngster was caught and was being held at the Crisp County Youth Detention Center.

According to Crime Online, the adolescent made his first court appearance Saturday morning.

Bowers’ body was found after the suspect contacted 911 himself. The boy was apprehended on a separate block in the neighborhood. According to People, he was also facing a charge of aggravated assault.

According to 13 WMAZ, who cited authorities, the youngster was set to be tried as an adult in connection with Bowers’ shooting death.

It was unclear what precipitated the shooting or whether the mother and son shared an apartment.

Bowers was born in New York and served in the United States Navy, according to her Facebook page. Bowers graduated from Roanoke College in Virginia with a psychology degree and worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation. Her Facebook page stated that she was engaged to be married.

