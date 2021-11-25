A 13-year-old Colorado girl who had been missing since Tuesday has been found safe in Utah, and the suspect has been arrested.

At 2:45 p.m., an Amber Alert was issued. After a short chase with Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the girl was located safe approximately 5.15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Fox-affiliate KDVR.

The Utah Highway Patrol claimed it found a dark blue 2001 Ford Crown Victoria described in the Amber Alert on I-70 near Green River, Utah, and set up spikes in the area in case the driver fled. When a trooper approached the vehicle, it was driving approaching 100 mph, but the driver “pulled straight over” as the vehicle reached other patrol officers. The girl was discovered safe and sound inside the vehicle.

The suspect, Navarro Cathey, was arrested in connection with the girl’s disappearance, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD). According to The Denver Gazette, the 41-year-old California resident allegedly communicated with the child online in the days preceding up to her disappearance.

Cathey’s charges are still pending, and the girl will be assessed for possible harm. During the initial investigation, authorities did not believe she had been hurt.

The teen may have been “abducted or seduced” from her house after she was last seen Tuesday afternoon, officials claimed in the initial Amber Alert, according to WTVT. Officials believe the two had a relationship despite the fact that they spoke over social media.

Police suspected the child and Cathey were in the Vail region, which is a town in Colorado and a two-hour drive from Aurora, before arresting Cathey and discovering the girl’s whereabouts. After the case was turned over to the APD from the UHP, the APD worked to reunite the teen with her family, but it’s unknown whether she was reunited with them.

