A 13-year-old boy’s severed head was discovered inside an ex-freezer, footballer’s along with other human remains.

A former Ghanaian footballer was detained when multiple human heads, including that of a 13-year-old kid, were discovered in his refrigerator.

The crime was discovered after the teenager’s father pushed his way into Gyamfi’s house and discovered three human heads and other body parts stashed in the freezer, according to the authorities.

According to 7News, the man then notified the police, who arrived at the house in Sunyani Municipality and recovered the dismembered limbs and heads. Louis Junior, a 13-year-old boy, has been recognized. Richard Gyamfi, 28, was apprehended by Ghanaian police on Monday.

According to The Will Nigeria, Junior’s father, Thomas Agyei, said that Gyamfi lured his son from the football pitch inside his home and murdered him. Following the child’s disappearance, the father approached Gyamfi, who denied ever seeing Junior. A friend of the victim, however, had told Agyei that he had seen Junior with Gyamfi in the park.

“He revealed his house keys were gone after additional interrogation, which raised suspicion,” Agyei told local media.

The enraged parents hurried to the footballer’s home and forced their way in, only to discover Junior’s decapitated body on the floor.

According to Ghana Web, “the search group became enraged, returned to the suspect’s residence, and discovered one of the house’s rooms was locked.” “We asked the suspect to unlock the door, but he refused under the excuse that the key to that particular room had been lost, so we forcibly broke into the room, and I found my kid laying prostrate in a pool of blood,” says the detective.

The other victims’ identities have not yet been revealed.

“The bodies are being taken to the Ghana Police Service hospital morgue in Accra for forensic analysis to facilitate the investigation,” said Alexander Obeng, the Ghana Police Service’s Director of Public Affairs.

He also stated that they are offering mental assistance to the victims’ families, community people, and police personnel involved in the investigation. An inquiry into the incident is presently underway.

Gyamfi is currently in the Bono Regional Police Command’s custody for further investigation. The charges leveled against the former footballer have yet to be revealed. It’s also unclear whether Gyamfi shared a home with anyone else at the time of the heinous crimes.