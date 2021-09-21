A 13-year-old boy is accused of rape. Accused And His Father Threaten Victim’s Mother; 9-Year-Old Neighbor

According to police in India, a 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy while playing with a friend outside her home.

The incident occurred in Bareilly, a city in Uttar Pradesh’s northern province. According to media site Outlook India, quoting Press Trust of India, a minor boy who resided near the girl’s house allegedly dragged her to a quiet location and raped her.

When the toddler arrived home crying, the girl’s mother reportedly found out about the incident. The woman then decided to file a complaint against the accused, and was on her way to the police station when the accused and his father allegedly stopped her. According to the site, the pair threatened to kill the victim’s mother if she told anybody about the incident.

When the girl’s health began to deteriorate, her mother took her to a community health center, where she told the doctor about her ordeal.

Wasid Ali, the Medical Superintendent, reported the event to the police and filed a complaint.

“The crime took place on Thursday. Because the girl’s family was compelled to compromise, the lawsuit was filed considerably later. A team was dispatched to the area as soon as the police were informed, and a thorough investigation was carried out,” senior police officer Rohit Sajwan told The Times of India.

According to local media, the girl is currently under police protection. The suspect was apprehended by the police on Sunday.

“An FIR has been filed against the underage child, and he has been brought before the juvenile court. I’ve requested the circle officer to look into the involvement of the local village head in the meetings, as the girl’s mother said he was acting as a mediator and pressing the family to compromise. In this scenario, we’re also considering additional options.”

A case has been filed under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and pertinent parts of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POSCO) Act.

Despite tight rules, the number of rape cases in India has increased in recent years. The accused in many cases are well-known to the victims.

A 25-year-old man was detained last month on suspicion of raping a 4-year-old child after enticing her into a factory with candy.

The youngster was reportedly playing near her home when the man abducted her and assaulted her in a factory.