A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting four minor girls.

The 13-year-old kid, who was only named as a student at Cal Aero Preserve Academy in Chino, San Bernardino County, is suspected of sexually assaulting two female students at the school and two additional girls at nearby apartment complexes, according to KTLA.

According to the Chino Police Department, the suspect was detained Thursday and put into the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct on a minor and oral copulation with a minor.

The culprit was apprehended after two girls, ages 12 and 13, told Chino police that the teen guy had sexually assaulted them.

Officials said the alleged assaults happened on separate days at two apartment buildings on the south side of Pine Avenue, both near 16250 Homecoming Drive.

Two more female teenage victims reported being sexually assaulted on the Cal Aero Preserve Academy campus to police on Friday.

According to authorities, the teenager “got familiar with his victims on campus” and the assaults took place on various dates at the school.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Chino Police Department Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said, “…it’s a very sensitive matter.” “I can assure you that getting to the bottom of it and thoroughly investigating the problem is our top priority.”

On Saturday, the Chino Valley School Unified School District released a statement regarding the boy’s arrest.

“As soon as the Cal Aero personnel became aware of the scenario involving many kids, they contacted the Chino Police Department. “Right now, our emphasis is on preserving the safety and well-being of our youngsters while also offering assistance to our students and the Cal Aero school community,” according to the statement.

Any other victims are urged to contact the Chino Police Department. Detective Matt Johnson may be reached at 909-334-3179 or [email protected], and Sgt. Brian Pry can be reached at 909-334-3172 or [email protected]

The case is still being investigated.