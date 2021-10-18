A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a church.

At around 5.25pm on Sunday, October 17, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service arrived on the scene to find St Mark’s Church on Brook Hey Drive, Kirkby, ablaze.

While firemen battled the blaze, police were also on the scene and sealed off a part of Brook Hey Drive.

A 13-year-old kid from Kirkby was apprehended and arrested on suspicion of arson, according to detectives.

He was released under investigation pending the outcome of the investigation.

Despite the fact that the fire caused significant damage, no injuries were reported.

The roof of the structure had collapsed, and there was considerable fire damage both inside and outside the premises, according to images from the scene.

The fire engulfed a substantial portion of the land, with a firefighter estimating the affected area to be 20 by 40 meters.

Jackie Guinness, a detective inspector, said: “A boy is being investigated as a result of the incident, but we’re still looking for anyone who witnessed it or spotted anyone acting suspiciously nearby or fleeing on CCTV, dashcam, or other video.

“This will cause tremendous hardship and inconvenience to a communal place of worship, and I want to reassure the church and the rest of the community that we will act on all information to determine who is responsible and deal with them appropriately.

“Arson can and does destroy the lives of individuals who are targeted, so tell us what you know and we’ll take care of the rest.”

Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or phone 101 with the reference 21000721957.

You can also contact the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.