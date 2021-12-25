A 12-year-old homeless youngster was handed a large bundle of Christmas toys despite having only a garbage bag to his name.

After cops pooled in to buy gifts for a homeless youngster who showed up at a police station, he was treated to a memorable Christmas.

The 12-year-old youngster, who arrived at Radford Road police station with nothing but a black rubbish bag, will now have presents to open courtesy to officers from Nottinghamshire Police.

Kind-hearted cops paid £130 of their own money to buy a football gear, a golf putting set, a pullover, and toiletries for the youngster; gifts were also provided by officers in addition to the money generated.

Erin, dubbed “Perfect,” is Liverpool’s first Christmas Day baby, born on a hectic morning for midwives.

The wrapped gifts were handed to the kid, who is now in a foster family, on Wednesday, December 22 in preparation for Christmas Day.

Megan Barnard, Constable