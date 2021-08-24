A 12-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by classmates on her way home from school has given birth.

A baby has been born to a 12-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by three of her classmates.

After her parents took her to the hospital with stomach ache, the anonymous girl from the Indian state of Rajasthan delivered a baby safely Sunday night.

According to the police report, the child claimed she was raped nine months ago by three of her superiors. The alleged assault is believed to have occurred as the girl was walking home from school.

According to the Hindustan Times, the girl and the newborn have been placed in the custody of India’s Child Welfare Committee.

The girl was transferred to a local hospital near her Balesar hamlet, where physicians discovered she was pregnant. After that, the parents allegedly compelled the doctors to perform an abortion on her. The doctors, however, contacted the authorities about the girl’s situation and directed her to a hospital in Jodhpur, approximately 70 miles from her hamlet, where she eventually gave birth, according to The Times of India.

According to Rajuram Choudhary, a senior investigating officer, the police have filed a report and an inquiry has begun. Choudhary noted that the time and location of the alleged attack had been a source of uncertainty because schools were closed for the most of that time owing to COVID-19 regulations.

The child had complained of being abducted and raped by three or four suspects who arrived in a vehicle, according to Sangeeta Beniwal, head of the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. After visiting the victim, Beniwal stated the girl purportedly identified one of the defendants but then recanted.

According to The Times of India, the police are questioning the two additional suspects listed by the child.

A 17-year-old girl in India was raped by an unknown suspect and gave birth to a stillborn baby in a hospital last week. The juvenile girl was taken to a hospital on Saturday after complaining of bleeding and stomach ache in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in western India. Doctors discovered she was nine months pregnant, and the girl went into labor right away. After that, the girl went into a coma and died just minutes after giving birth. She was unable to divulge much information on the suspect.