A 12-year-old girl who “took her own life” is still being bullied online, according to her parents, who describe “relentless” torment.

Girl, 12, who ‘took her own life’ still being abused online as parents’ tell of ‘relentless’ bullying

Brutal attacks, heinous internet bullying, and hate campaigns are just a few of the horrible experiences that today’s children face.

Concerned parents are scared for the wellbeing of their children after relentless bullying at school and online

In recent months, the ECHO has been called by a growing number of concerned parents, who have witnessed a disturbing number of young people being assaulted while being filmed on cell phones.

One distraught mother wants the public to witness horrifying footage of her 12-year-old daughter being assaulted by a “bully.”

Semina Halliwell, a Southport resident, died on June 12 after four nights in hospital.

Her mum, Rachel Halliwell, said she had reported being raped and then bullied online about her horrific ordeal.

Semina was “traumatized” after being seduced and raped, Rachel previously told.

Merseyside Police reported that a 12-year-old girl was raped on February 25 at a residence in Southport.

Rachel said: “After having her innocence taken, Semina was bullied online on a daily basis. She couldn’t take it any more.”

The videos appear to show Semina being hit, kicked, and dragged to the floor.

Rachel stated that she wanted the tape to be seen by as many people as possible, saying: “I want the entire country to witness my daughter’s ordeal.

“I will not stop until I get justice for my baby.”

Rachel says even after her death, Semina continues to receive abuse.

Horrific screenshots seen by the ECHO appear to show people making fun of Semina’s death, and even threatening to “trash” her grave, on Snapchat.

Merseyside Police are looking into a rape report as well as a “number of claims linked to the same alleged victim received before and after her untimely death,” according to the force.

According to a spokeswoman, “A 12-year-old girl was raped on February 25 at an address in Southport, according to a report received on March 23. An investigation was initiated, and a minor volunteered to be interviewed at a police station.

“At this time, it would be improper to speak further because extensive investigations into this claim and other things connected to the same alleged victim are ongoing.”

In May, a girl was said to have been taken to hospital after being attacked in the playing fields at Range High School in Formby.

One concerned parent contacted the ECHO over a “real problem” with fighting at Range, after the attack was shared widely on social media, having been filmed on a phone.

The parent, who wants to remain anonymous, said: “There is a real problem at Range, and I’m guessing other schools, with fighting almost every week.

“Not just a slap either, on Thursday a girl was taken to hospital because another girl jumped on her at lunchtime and rained punches on her, with no teachers seeing the fight at all.

“It was left to the students to separate the fight.

“My child wasn’t involved but was horrified.

“I really sympathise with kids because lockdown has done god knows what to their mental health, but teenagers need to know that it is not acceptable to use violence as an outlet of emotions.”

Range headteacher Mr McGarry previously told the ECHO : “Unfortunately, a fight did break out in school last Thursday between two students.

“The school takes a very clear position on this kind of poor behaviour and makes it clear that physical violence is never acceptable.

“We are currently investigating the incident fully to establish the facts and will take appropriate action in due course.

“Throughout lockdown and upon return to school, we have worked and continue to work tirelessly with all of our students to support them and their mental wellbeing.

“However, physical violence will not be tolerated or excused in any circumstance.”

One mum told the ECHO childhood bullying is “relentless”.

She said: “It’s not like it used to be. The bullying doesn’t stop at 3 o’clock. It’s relentless.

“If you upset the wrong person, you’re being called out all over social media, and everyone is sharing it. And the bully is probably being egged on by others. It almost becomes a competition, but it is doing untold damage to these poor kids’ mental health.”

The national charity PAPYRUS (Prevention of Young Suicide) is raising awareness of the impact of online bullying and wants to see greater online safety for children and young people.

Chief executive, Ged Flynn, said: “We need everyone to be aware of the impact that online bullying can have on children and young people’s mental health.

“It affects young people in many different ways. It can impact on their self-esteem and emotional wellbeing, make them feel scared, sad or overwhelmed.

“Being harassed or bullied online can cause young people to feel isolated, worthless and experience thoughts of suicide.

“They may think they can’t find a ‘way out’ but help and support is available to them and those who care about them.”

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice please contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email [email protected]