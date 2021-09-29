A 12-year-old girl from New Jersey died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and diabetes.

A 12-year-old boy from South Jersey died just two days after being diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes and testing positive for COVID-19, prompting an outpouring of community solidarity.

Amelia Sophia Perry became unwell on September 20 and died at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on September 23. According to NJ.com, Perry’s uncle, Derek Schofield, said Perry tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 21, the same day she was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes.

Schofield explained, “This combination, along with pneumonia, caused her health to rapidly deteriorate.”

Perry went at Haddon Township’s William G. Rohrer Middle School.

The medical examiner has yet to determine Perry’s formal cause of death, according to a Camden County spokesman.

According to CBS-owned KYW-TV, the Camden County Department of Health director wrote to district families that Perry’s “situation continues to be an open investigation in which additional pre-existing diseases could have contributed to this awful loss of life.”

The people of South Jersey have banded together to assist Perry’s family. Nina Rippo of Collingswood, New Jersey, started a GoFundMe campaign for the girl’s family, which has received more than $4,000 of the $5,000 target. Perry’s family, according to the page, needs “our aid and support in processing this sad loss.”

Prior to launching the GoFundMe campaign, Rippo organized a Meal Train fundraiser, in which donors pledged to deliver meals for the bereaved family.

Perry is one of the children that died after testing positive for COVID-19 in New Jersey. In May 2020, the state’s first child death was reported. In June of last year, the state’s second coronavirus-related infant death was announced, but state officials merely referred to the youngster as a “very young individual.”

According to Philadelphia radio station WHYY-FM, New Jersey does not provide COVID-19 trends by age.

Schofield claims that his niece adored her family and friends. Perry adored going to Ocean City and visiting him and his aunt Kate in California, he said.

Perry was described as “a lovely and cheerful youngster who was maturing into a brilliant and confident young woman” in an obituary. It further stated that a morning visitation will be held at the St. Teresa Calcutta Parish on Thursday, Sept. 30. At noon, a funeral mass will be celebrated.

According to worldometer statistics, New Jersey has reported 1,150,246 confirmed coronavirus illnesses and more than 27,300 fatalities since the epidemic began.