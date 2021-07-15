A 12-year-old girl comes into a business with £200 in cash and hands it over to the shopkeeper.

A student who found a large sum of money was praised for her generosity and honesty in returning it.

Izzy Bishton, 12, was seen around 9 p.m. on Monday (July 12) in Ali’s News on Grosvenor Road in Wavertree.

When the Bellerive FCJ student came across the unexpected discovery, she was on her way to buy her weekly bus ticket.

Christina Bishton, 45, the schoolgirl’s mother, said her daughter told her what had happened as soon as she arrived home.

“When she came back, she said, I’ve just found roughly two hundred quid in the shop,” Christina told the ECHO. “It was a stack of twenty-pound bills.”

Izzy explained to her mother that she gave the money to the shopkeeper since she didn’t know what else to do.

“I was astonished and assumed she was winding me up!” Christina continued, “but she claimed she wasn’t!”

“I congratulated her for being so honest and doing the right thing, and then I promised her I’d post about it in the local Facebook group to assist get it returned to the proper person, as she was concerned it wouldn’t be claimed,” she said.

Christina posted a message on a local Facebook group informing others of the situation and asked if anyone had lost any money.

“Hi all, my daughter just found a significant wad of money on the floor in the corner shop on Grosvenor Rd. She gave it to the shopkeeper if anyone has just lost notes,” she wrote on Facebook.

People praised Izzy for her honesty and thoughtfulness after seeing the message.

“Wow, tremendous admiration mum for having such a wonderful honest daughter xx,” one woman wrote.

“Oh how wonderful is she!! Well done to your kid and congrats to you for raising her like a queen xx,” another woman said.

When a corner shop employee viewed the message, he confirmed that the money had been returned to the owner.

“The man who threw the money was recognized, and the entire sum was repaid the same night,” they claimed.

Christina expressed her pride in her daughter