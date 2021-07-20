A 12-year-old catches a shark while fishing on a beach in New Jersey.

Over the weekend, a 12-year-old boy caught a shark while fishing along the coast of North Wildwood, New Jersey.

Cole Hagy told CBS 3 Eyewitness News, “I just felt this tremendous tug on the line and I just heard my drag fly straight out into the ocean and then I was like, ‘Oh I had something big on it.”

He initially mistook the animal he was pulling in for a striper, but when he saw its two fins, he recognized it was a shark.

Between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, a witness saw Hagy catch the shark. The scene was taken on film by Saturday, who showed the child posing with the animal while it was restrained on the ground.

The shark, which was eventually identified as a sandbar shark, was released back into the ocean after its brief capture, according to Hagy. Following the amazing catch, the boy went surfing.

According to the site, he stated he wanted to go fishing again on Sunday in the hopes of catching even more fish.

Matthew Hagy, the boy’s ecstatic father, also posted images of the capture to his Facebook page.

Cole has previously caught smaller sand sharks, according to Matthew, but the sandbar shark was his biggest catch to date. He went on to say that after catching the shark, his kid is “hooked for life” when it comes to fishing.

A similar incident occurred in April, when a 13-year-old girl caught a 6-foot, 4-inch-long bull shark while fishing off the coast of south Texas.

On April 24, Emily Davis of Conroe was surf fishing at Padre Island National Seashore when she caught the animal using stingray as bait.

Davis commented, “I was shocked that I could reel that in with my feeble muscles.”

The adolescent expressed her delight at her achievement, especially given her fear of being eaten by a shark.

Davis had decided to give fishing a try with her father, Brandon Davis, and renowned shark guide Eric Ozolines on hand to keep an eye on her and check her line, according to Davis. She was pleased with the catch because she was able to reel in the shark without the assistance of others.

Davis remarked, “I think every lady should do this.”