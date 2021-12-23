A 12-year-old boy was shot while attempting to rob a 17-year-old with a gun.

A 12-year-old child attempted to rob a teenager in a parking lot with a gun during a bungled heist in Los Angeles, California. During the confrontation, the boy was shot and spent three weeks in the hospital before being arrested.

A 17-year-old boy was sitting in the driver’s seat of his automobile outside a local shop in Cutler when the unidentified child suspect attempted to rob him. The pre-teen pulled out a gun and aimed it at the teenager during the incident on Nov. 26. According to the New York Post, it is unclear what the young suspect wanted of the 17-year-old.

When the younger boy began firing at the vehicle, the teenager began reversing out of the parking area. That’s when the 17-year-old pulled out his own gun and fired a single shot through his car’s glass.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook that “when the victim began backing up, the 12-year-old began shooting into the victim’s car.” “The victim then took his own gun and shot the 12-year-old through his windshield.” The 12-year-old youngster was hit by a single shot fired by the teenager before he was able to flee and hide.

When first responders came, they discovered a 12-year-old child who had been shot.

According to ABC30 Action News, the boy was brought to the hospital after his foiled robbery attempt. He was treated at the Valley Children’s Hospital in Cutler, north of Los Angeles, for nearly three weeks. The boy was detained and transported to the Tulare County Juvenile Detentions Facility shortly after he was released from the hospital last week.

“On Thursday, December 16, 21,” the police department announced on social media, “detectives learnt the 12-year-old suspect was being released from Children’s Hospital after receiving care for his gunshot wound.” “He was detained and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detentions Facility on a warrant, where he is being held without bond.” The police department also requested anyone with information about the case to contact them and assist with the investigation. “Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Nicholas Sandoval or Sergeant Bryan Clower can be reached at (559) 733-6218,” according to the statement. “Alternatively, they can call or text (559) 725-4194 or send an email to [email protected] to remain anonymous.”