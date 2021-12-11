A 12-year-old boy was allegedly shot and killed. During an argument, an 11-year-old is present.

After an 11-year-old was tragically shot in Clayton County, Georgia, on Thursday evening, a 12-year-old was charged with murder.

According to Clayton County authorities, the victim, named as Elyjah Munson, was shot outside a home in the 6000 block of Westbury Road in Riverdale.

According to investigators, the 11-year-old boy was shot once in the head and died at the scene before police arrived.

The victim and the 12-year-old suspect, whose identity has not been released, both lived in an apartment complex near the shooting scene and were walking in a group when they got into a quarrel, according to police.

Elyjah Munson was shot and died during an argument with a friend, according to his mother, Kendall Munson. The incident was observed by the victim’s older brother.

“He saw it, and all he could say was, ‘They left my brother laying there.'”

“This is insane,” Munson exclaimed.

According to Fox 5, the gunshot occurred outside of Riverdale resident Jerry Shepherd’s home, and both he and his wife observed the occurrence.

“One of them yelled, ‘You play too much dude,’ and he drew a revolver and shot him in the head,” Shepherd explained.

According to a statement from the Clayton County Police Department, the 12-year-old suspect was charged as a juvenile with murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm for someone under the age of 18, and first-degree cruelty to children.

Her parents requested that her boys move to Georgia to escape the crime in Chicago, according to the victim’s bereaved mother.

“This is too much for me right now.” Munson responded, “My baby was 11.”

“We left Chicago to attempt to get away from the gangs. This was, without a doubt, an accident. “He shouldn’t have had a gun,” Grace Wells, his grandmother, said.

The victim’s mother acknowledged that she doesn’t “know how to feel” about the allegations brought against the 12-year-old suspect. “That child is 12 years old.” My child is eleven years old. “These are children,” she explained. “Somewhere, they should have been playing in a sandbox.” The incident is still being investigated.

Investigators are currently attempting to determine who owns the gun used in the shooting. It is unclear whether the owner will be held liable.