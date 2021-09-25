A 12-year-old boy was allegedly raped multiple times by a woman who forced him to call her mother.

According to court documents, an 18-year-old Kentucky woman was jailed three times for allegedly rapping a 12-year-old kid.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Morgan Roberts was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sexual assault, and second-degree sodomy, according to Kenton County jail records.

Roberts was being jailed on a $10,000 bond when he was arrested.

According to court documents, the victim’s mother reported the alleged event to authorities after discovering a text message on her son’s phone. “I took your V card and you enjoyed it,” a text message from Roberts allegedly read on the victim’s phone.

According to Fox 19, Kenton County prosecutor Rob Sanders found a text message on his young son’s phone indicating that someone had taken his virginity. “It was clear that the mother was worried.”

According to the documents, police spoke with the victim, who verified the sexual attacks. The first incident allegedly occurred at the victim’s home, while the second occurred at Roberts’ home in Bromley. The third incident is said to have occurred at the home of one of the victim’s pals.

Police interrogated two additional children, and both stated that Roberts admitted to raping the victim. According to the records, the two children allegedly told officials that the 18-year-old woman forced them to call her “mom.”

“At least among the kids,” the prosecutor added, “it was pretty widespread knowledge of what was going on.”

According to Sanders, Roberts met the victim through a group of acquaintances who are all about the same age as the youngster. It’s unclear how the woman met them in the first place.

The prosecutor described the situation as “a little strange.” “An eighteen-year-old is hanging out with ten-, eleven-, and twelve-year-olds. However, it seems that this was the case here, when he met her through other children.”

According to court records, Roberts was arrested last Thursday, roughly five months after the latest alleged sexual assault.

Sanders stated that there is no proof that Roberts had any further victims at this time. The investigation is still underway.

The prosecutor for Kenton County urged parents to take incidents like this seriously. Sanders urged parents to find out if Roberts had been in the vicinity of their children and to alert authorities promptly if she had.

The prosecution stated, “It’s just as criminal for a female to do this with a 12-year-old male as it is for a 12-year-old female or, for that matter, an 18-year-old male.” “Under the law, everyone is subject to the same standards.”