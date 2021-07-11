A 12-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing an armed intruder who threatened his mother.

Authorities say a 12-year-old kid shot and killed an armed burglar who threatened the youngster’s mother during a home invasion in Louisiana last month.

The East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office said Brad LeBlanc, 32, of Vidalia, was armed with a revolver when he met the unidentified mother outside her home near Clinton, Louisiana, on June 30, according to The Advocate.

LeBlanc is accused of forcing the woman inside her home, where a struggle ensued.

Authorities said the woman’s 12-year-old son, whose name has not been released, was afraid for his mother’s life and shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle, according to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffery Travis.

Officers and first responders administered first aid to LeBlanc before rushing him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Travis stated in a statement that they don’t have any evidence that would “incriminate the 12-year-old” at this time, therefore the sheriff’s office won’t press charges. After the sheriff’s office completes its investigation, it will be up to the local district attorney to decide whether the shooting was justified.

Following the event, two more people who were reportedly involved in the invasion were apprehended.

Clinton resident Johnathon Barker was charged with second-degree murder, felony burglary, and aggravated kidnapping. He isn’t accused of killing anyone, but the sheriff claims LeBlanc died as a result of his alleged involvement in the crime.

On the other hand, Jennifer Bond of Ethel was charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Both were arrested and taken to the East Feliciana Parish Jail. As of this writing, there was no mention of whether or not both had legal representation.

“I’m not sure what you say to a youngster like that. That was such a tragic incident, I tried to put myself in that position this week, thinking about what I would tell my 12-year-old kids if they had to do anything like that,” Travis told WAFB-TV.

After the incident, the mother began taking efforts to receive therapy for herself and her son, according to Travis.

“The mother recognizes that he will require treatment and that he will need to communicate with others, and she is assisting him in realizing that he is a very normal person who has been placed in an extraordinary situation,” the sheriff said.

This case is currently being investigated. Authorities will provide more information as soon as it is considered suitable.