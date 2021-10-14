A 12-year-old boy died of Covid 6 days after developing little cough.

An inquest heard Wednesday that a 12-year-old girl in England died from complications linked to coronavirus just six days after suffering a mild cough.

On June 1, Fabiana Zoppelli developed a mild cough, and two days later she developed a rash and began vomiting. Itohan Ehiggie, her mother, hurried her to a nearby hospital. The girl was put on an oxygen machine when she arrived, but once her condition worsened, she was shortly put on a ventilator, according to ITV.

When the girl’s condition did not improve, she was transported to a larger hospital, where she was placed on a ventilator for the second time on June 6 at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Her oxygen level began to decline despite the medication.

Doctors agreed that the girl should be moved to another hospital and placed on an ECMO machine. On June 7, she went into cardiac arrest and died while leaving the hospital on a mobile ventilator.

“It was a relatively new illness, and the general consensus at the time was that COVID did not cause difficulties in children. COVID was poorly understood at the time, not just by adults but also by youngsters. We’ve never encountered a youngster with COVID issues as severe as Fabiana’s. We had hoped she would improve and turn a corner “Manchester Evening News reported pediatric doctor Prakash Kamath of Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust as stating.

The girl had a rare growth problem called Floating-Harbor syndrome (FHS), which caused her to grow slowly and delay her speech development, according to the inquiry. Although the syndrome may have had a role in the girl’s death, it did not cause it. It was determined that she died as a result of the coronavirus-caused pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (PMIS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

“Fabiana was in excruciating pain and had the bad fate of developing lung problems at the same time as the pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Despite no documented COVID exposure, she was a generally healthy child before developing a cough. All efforts were taken to ensure Fabiana’s survival “According to assistant coroner Nicholas Flanagan.