A 12-year-old boy died after allegedly being beaten up by a private tutor for skipping classes.

According to police in India, a juvenile kid who was allegedly beaten up by a private tutor after missing classes died of his injuries on Thursday.

On Aug. 29, a 12-year-old child from Mathura, a village in Uttar Pradesh’s northern state, was allegedly thrashed with a cane by his private tuition teacher. According to news outlet Outlook India, the youngster who was seriously injured in the assault has been hospitalized since then and died on Wednesday.

Following the child’s death, the authorities charged the child’s private instructor, Keshav Gautam, of the same hamlet, with murder. Gautam allegedly attacked the boy for skipping classes when he became ill, according to authorities.

“The boy was abducted on August 29 and died from his injuries on Wednesday at the district hospital,” Narendra Yadav, an investigating officer, told news source NDTV.

The child’s father, named only by his first name Sanjai, said the family delayed submitting a complaint because the village chief promised to cover the child’s medical expenses.

The boy was brought to a private hospital after the event and later referred to a speciality hospital for treatment, but he was unable to be rescued.

Because there are few effective regulations banning abuse in many parts of India, corporal punishment is still an acceptable means of disciplining a child. Teachers and parents frequently try to justify corporal punishment by claiming that it would help the child reform and prevent recurrence of bad behavior, despite the fact that they are unaware of the abuse’s long-term physical and emotional consequences.

A Chinese primary school teacher was detained in March for reportedly yanking a 9-year-old boy’s hair as a punishment for talking in class. The perpetrator, whose surname is Chang, was detained for allegedly attacking the youngster, whose scalp and skull were allegedly separated during the savage attack. After the tragedy, the kid had to undergo seven surgical procedures to drain more than a liter of blood that had accumulated in his brain. The boy was severely traumatized as a result of the incident, and he had to spend three weeks in the hospital for treatment.