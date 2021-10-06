A 12-month prison term for a hit-and-run motorist is deemed insufficient.

The penalty given to a driver who killed a beloved NHS nurse in a hit-and-run left readers outraged.

On a bright Sunday morning bike ride in September last year, Jennifer Dowd was struck by Lucy Ashton’s Ford Focus just yards from her family’s home.

Because the sun was in her eyes, Ashton, 24, said she “panicked” and left her victim laying in Lunt Road in Sefton Village.

As a result of a police plea for information, a man was found deceased after being hit by a car.

The care support worker had been up until 2.30 a.m. arguing with her boyfriend and was late for work, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Judge David Aubrey, QC, said she should have spotted the bicycle because she was in a hurry or “not concentrating on her driving.”

On September 27, last year, Ms Dowd, 31, was knocked off her bike around 8.30 a.m.

Following the crash, Ashton drove to Maghull, called her supervisor, returned to the scene, and then drove back to Maghull, where she called a coworker whose flat she visited in Bootle.

When she arrived, Mr Dudley said she kept saying, “What am I going to do?”

“She said the sun was in her eyes and she feared she had hit a person,” he said.

When police arrived, Ashton apologized and said, “I’m really sorry, I just panicked.”

She claimed she heard a “boom,” then looked in the mirror and saw a bicycle, but panicked and drove away when questioned.

When Ashton returned, she stated there were “tons of people,” so she drove away “to get her head together,” which she admitted was incorrect, but she was “so afraid.”

In December 2020, Ashton, of Lunt Road, was interviewed again but said “no comment.”

She later acknowledged to killing someone by driving carelessly and failing to halt.

Prosecutor Robert Dudley said that the offense was “not far short of reckless driving.”

Defending attorney Alex Di Francesco claimed there was no indication that his tearful client had driven at a “excessive speed.”

He said that the incident was caused by a “momentary lapse of focus,” and that Ashton, who had volunteered to work that day, regretted leaving “in a hurry.”

According to the attorney, “very powerful references” characterized a. “The summary has come to an end.”