A 12-hour police chase and highway standoff in California has resulted in the arrest of a man.

After a more than 12-hour episode in which he did not abandon a truck that had been reported stolen, according to news station KTLA, a man was ultimately apprehended.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the confrontation occurred near MacArthur Boulevard on the 55 Freeway in Santa Ana. The freeway’s southbound lanes were closed, with traffic backed up for kilometers and commuters advised to avoid the region.

According to the TV station, the alleged driver was a man in his twenties who was driving in the freeway’s middle lane.

The police chase began in East Los Angeles and continued northwest through Ventura County, then south into Orange County, California.

A big rig was stolen from a yard belonging to Individual FoodService in Bell, California, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the truck was reported stolen.

The truck had half a tank of gas, according to ABC 7. Attempting to stop the vehicle, authorities used at least nine spike strips during the chase. The truck continued to move despite the spikes shredding several tires.

Throughout much of the chase, the claimed driver was traveling below the speed limit, according to ABC 7.

The 18-wheeler eventually came to a halt on the interstate in Santa Ana on Thursday morning, with the driver refusing to exit the vehicle.

“NOT QUITTING! The culprit in a stolen semi-truck refuses to surrender ten hours later – full stop on SB 55 in Santa Ana “Marc Cota-Robles, an ABC 7 reporter, posted on Twitter.

On video of the event, around a dozen police cars with their lights on were seen following the vehicle.

NOT QUITTING! The suspect in a stolen semi-truck refuses to surrender ten hours later – full stop on SB 55 in Santa Ana. Cota-Robles noticed the motorway had been shut down around an hour later.

He tweeted, “#BREAKING Now NB 55 is closed as a precaution as CHP and Santa Ana SWAT move in – chase suspect refuses to surrender.”

Cota-Robles later announced that the culprit had been apprehended.