A £11 million investment will assist over 1,000 houses in Merseyside.

A total of 1,200 Merseyside households will benefit from a £11 million investment.

The £11.3 million investment, which would lower energy bills, could benefit households earning less than £30,000 each year.

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority hopes that the investment would result in free assistance for individuals who are most vulnerable.

In a city centre attack, a woman was knocked out and a man’s face was sliced.

The government’s Green Homes Grant will pay the upgrade, which will save energy bills and make homes warmer.

A household’s income must be less than £30,000, and the property must have a low energy efficiency rating to be eligible.

The funds will be distributed among the Liverpool City Region’s six local councils, who will choose which properties would benefit from the investment.

A contract worth £8.1 million was recently awarded to Next Energy Limited, a Knowsley-based company, to install energy-saving measures in over 800 households.

The deal will assist the Combined Authority in reducing emissions and combating fuel poverty.

“At a time when more and more people are at risk of fuel poverty due to rising prices and widespread supply issues, it’s vital that we do everything we can to help people heat their homes as cheaply and efficiently as possible without heating the planet too,” said Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region.

“We’re collaborating with Next Energy to provide free access to people who are most vulnerable.”

The investment for the Knowsley firm is the borough’s second major contract, following Ford’s announcement earlier this week that it will invest £230 million in its Halewood facility.

“It’s fantastic to see a local company get this contract so we can maintain a lot of this funding in the local economy,” Mayor Rotheram said.

“Installing energy-saving measures, such as extra insulation or solar panels, will help reduce our carbon emissions, but it will also have a much larger impact on people’s lives.”

“People are forced to pick between heating and eating due to rising energy expenses.

“Adequate retrofitting will assist homeowners throughout the region in saving money on their costs and avoiding that hard option.”

“We need the government to match our objectives with the resources in order to have the significant impact that we need to combat climate change through retrofitting.”

“The summary comes to an end.”