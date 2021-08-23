A £11.1 million prize has been won in the national lottery.

A lucky national lottery ticket holder has won over £11 million.

After winning the lotto jackpot on August 14, the winner claimed £11,165,532.

Another lottery winner won the Set For Life prize, which pays £10,000 each month for the next 30 years.

After a man held a ‘machine gun’ in the street, a shooting was related to a gang battle.

According to The Mirror, Camelot is currently evaluating the claims to ensure that the rules have not been infringed.

“What great news for not one but two lucky ticket-holders who have now collected their life-changing multi-million pound Lotto and Set For Life prizes,” Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said. We’ll now concentrate on assisting ticket holders throughout the process.”

Camelot had requested that the winners of the Lotto and Set For Life draws come forward to claim their winnings.

When their numbers were picked but their ticket purchase didn’t go through, a couple claimed they missed out on a £182 million EuroMillions jackpot in March.

When Rachel Kennedy, 19, and Liam McCrohan, 21, realized their regular numbers of 6, 12, 22, 29, 33, 6 and 11 had shown up, they were “extremely sad.”

They had been playing the same numbers for five weeks in a row before the 26th of February, when all seven digits emerged in the draw.