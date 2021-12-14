A £10k fine could be imposed if you use a fake covid pass.

Under new venue access restrictions, anyone who give out or attempt to use false Covid credentials might face a £10,000 penalties.

Businesses could be shut down by councils if they do not follow the rules, according to the new criminal offense, which was published on Monday, December 13.

It also targets persons who want to enter nightclubs and other venues with fraudulent Covid permits.

The rules go into effect at 6 a.m. on December 15 and will last until January 26, 2022.

Venues that do not follow the guidelines for conducting checks or ignore council improvement or closure letters might face a punishment of £1,000 in the first instance, which could be reduced to £500 if paid within 14 days.

This rises to £2,000 and £4,000 for the second and third offenses, respectively, and to £10,000 for the fourth and any consecutive offenses.

The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Entry to Venues and Events) (England) Laws 2021, a 24-page document outlining the regulations, makes it illegal to produce, alter, supply, or offer to supply “false evidence of Covid status to another individual.”

A portion of the law that lasts through April 26 requires businesses to preserve records on the checks they conduct for at least three months after the incidents.

Nightclubs, dance halls, discos, some live music venues, theatres, concert halls or other public buildings, exhibition and conference centers, sports stadiums, and others that are open between 1am and 5am, have a dancefloor, play music for dancing, and serve alcohol in the early hours of the morning are all subject to the rules.

It divides events, including those held in the “English territorial sea,” into categories based on their size, which ranges from 500 to 10,000 people, whether they are held indoors or outdoors, and whether people are likely to “stand or move around” at any moment.

“A person who merely leaves their seat during an event to use the restroom, obtain food or drink, or leave the event is not to be viewed as moving around for part of the event,” the letter continues.

Customers must provide a “valid. “Summary ends” NHS covid pass or an authorised comparable certificate to indicate they have been vaccinated.