A 101-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor is returning to Hawaii to commemorate the attack’s 80th anniversary.

David Russell, a 101-year-old survivor of the Pearl Harbor disaster, will attend a commemorative service in Hawaii on Tuesday with 100 other World War II veterans, 80 years after the tragedy.

Russell, a US Navy Seaman 1st Class, told the Associated Press that as Japanese bombs started falling on December 7, 1941, he went below deck on the ill-fated USS Oklahoma.

He was trained to load anti-aircraft guns, so he volunteered to help above deck at the last minute.

Russell stated, “They started closing that hatch.” “And I made the decision to leave.” He believes this action saved his life because the ship was shortly capsized by underwater missiles, killing 429 sailors and Marines.

He remarked, “Those dang torpedoes just kept hitting us and hitting us.” “I was convinced they’d never stop.” “That ship was swaying back and forth.” Russell jumped to the adjacent USS Maryland and caught a rope hanging from the ship once he was on the main deck. He continued to assist in the loading of the Maryland’s anti-aircraft guns once he arrived on board.

Russell is one of the estimated 30 Pearl Harbor survivors who will arrive in Hawaii on Tuesday. The trip is sponsored by the Best Defense Foundation, a non-profit that assists World War II veterans visit the battlegrounds where they fought, according to the Associated Press.

At 7:55 a.m., a moment of silence will be held to commemorate the start of the attack that would kill over 2,300 American troops.

The Oklahoma lost 429 sailors and Marines in all, the highest death toll of any ship that day, aside from the USS Arizona, which lost 1,177.

Last year, because of the coronavirus epidemic, survivors in their late 90s and older stayed at home and watched a livestream of the event instead.

Russell and two others proceeded to Ford Island, near where the battleships were parked, after the battle in search of a restroom. They discovered terribly burned servicemen lined the walls of a clinic and enlisted quarters that had converted into a triage center and place of sanctuary for hundreds of wounded sailors. Many people would perish in the next hours and days.

