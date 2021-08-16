A 100-year-old bar with a “rude” moniker is being converted into homes.

Three years after it shuttered its doors, a 100-year-old bar in Seaforth could be converted into apartments.

The Cock and Seaman, formerly known as The Doric, has been closed since 2018 and is now the subject of a planning application to convert it into a residence in multiple occupation (HMO).

Tonik Rok owner Mervyn Kupshik has submitted proposals to Sefton Council to convert the bar into a 14-room HMO with two living rooms and a small yard. The bedrooms, which are all en-suite, range in size from 11m2 to 28m2.

HMOs in Kirkdale, Walton, Bootle, Tuebrook, and Litherland are already owned by Tonik Rok.

The Doric, which was built more than a century ago, was the name of the pub until it was purchased by pub chain AtWill Pubs in 2015.

Locals were outraged when the new owners changed the name to the more risqué Cock and Seaman, describing it as a “utter farce.”

The new owners retaliated, stating it was part of their “Scouse humour” and that “pubs are supposed to be entertaining places.”

The Doric was renamed to match the rest of AtWill’s pubs, which had all been changed to incorporate the word “cock.”

However, the pub barely survived three years in its new iteration before closing in 2018 when AtWill Pubs was placed up for sale. The pub has been deserted since then.

Tonik Rok received approval in 2019 to convert the tavern into five self-contained flats, however the project appears to have been shelved.

The public can comment on the planning proposal until September 9, and Sefton Council hopes to reach a decision by October 11.