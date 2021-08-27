A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a drunk man, and her body was dumped near a canal.

The culprit was apprehended Thursday by local police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where he had been residing as a tenant near the victim’s home for the previous six months.

The accused was reportedly visiting the girl’s house on Monday to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, an Indian festival that honors the relationships between brothers and sisters.

Following the party, the accused became inebriated and enticed the minor girl away from her family, where he raped and killed her.

According to Times Now, quoting Press Trust of India, the victim’s body was discovered beside a canal in the Hathras area.

The victim’s relatives filed a police report, and an investigation was initiated into the case. The charges leveled against the defendant are still unknown.

The victim’s body was sent for an autopsy, and authorities are waiting for a comprehensive report to establish rape.

Meanwhile, the accused – who has not been recognized – has a criminal background, according to the police, with at least 11 reports filed against him in Hathras and other parts of the state. According to IANS news, which was reported by News 18, the cases include dacoity, theft, booze and drug dealing, among others.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) “Crime in India 2019” report, Uttar Pradesh recorded the most cases of crimes against women in the country from January 1 to December 31, 2019. In terms of rape-murder instances, the state came in third. In total, 59,853 rape cases were reported in the state.

According to the NCRB data, rape incidents in the country have increased in recent years, with the accused being known to the victims in 93.1 percent of instances reported in 2017.

A juvenile kid allegedly raped a 3-month-old baby in his neighborhood earlier this month. The baby was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The incident occurred in a village in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The 17-year-old suspect fled the scene after committing the crime.