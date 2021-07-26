A 10-year-old child has died as a result of the Bubonic Plague, a rare form of the Black Death.

According to local health experts, a 10-year-old child from Colorado died from causes related to the plague, a centuries-old disease that once killed more than half of the world’s population.

The child’s death was confirmed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which is examining reports of the plague in animals and fleas from six counties.

The existence of the plague, also known as the bubonic plague or Black Death, was confirmed by a laboratory test, according to the agency, which has taken the necessary safeguards. An investigation is now underway.

In a statement, Jennifer House, Deputy State Epidemiologist and Public Health Veterinarian for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, stated, “We expect to have fleas test positive for plague over the summer months in Colorado.”

“Awareness and precautions can assist people avoid contracting the sickness. While plague is an uncommon occurrence, we want to make sure everyone is aware of the symptoms. “If found early enough, the condition is treatable,” she noted.

Bubonic plague is caused by bacteria that can be spread to humans by being bitten by infected fleas or coming into close touch with diseased animals such as rock squirrels, woodrats, prairie dogs, or other ground squirrel and chipmunk species.

If caught early enough, the bubonic plague can be treated in both humans and animals. The abrupt development of a high fever, which may be accompanied by swollen lymph nodes, is one of the symptoms.

According to The Washington Post, the plague killed tens of millions of Europeans in one of the greatest pandemics in history in the 14th century. According to the news agency, the disease killed up to 60% of the population and recurred for 500 years.

The health department recommended that people avoid touching ill or dead animals and stay away from locations where wild rats live. Feeding or handling wild rats or squirrels is also prohibited, according to the authorities.

“Let a medical professional know if you think you have signs of plague or if you think you’ve been exposed,” House advised.