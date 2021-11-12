A 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a dog and suffered serious head and neck injuries.

An inquest heard that a 10-year-old kid was murdered by a dog and had “serious injuries to his head and neck.”

Following a dog attack at a property in Caerphilly on Monday, Jack William Lis tragically died.

During the start of the inquest at Newport Coroner’s Court, his provisional cause of death was listed as “serious injuries to the head and neck,” according to BBC Wales.

As he is being held in prison for murdering his partner, the killer shakes his head.

According to Wales Online, Jack was apparently outside his house playing before going into a friend’s house at the time of the hearing.

“Jack was attacked by a dog as soon as he entered the house.”

Despite paramedics’ best efforts, Jack was pronounced dead about 4.15 p.m.

His injuries were “unsurvivable,” according to the judge.

Officers with weapons destroyed the dog, and no other animals were involved in the incident.

According to the testimony given at the hearing, Jack was identified by images given to the mortuary manager.

The coroner declared the circumstances surrounding Jack’s death “violent and unnatural,” and an inquest was duly begun into his death.

The inquest was deferred in order to conduct “additional inquiries,” and it will continue at a later date.

Jack was characterized as a “happy and popular” child in the community.

Outside the residence where he died, dozens of floral tributes were left.

“Way too soon,” one tribute read. “Peace be with you, tiny man.” “What a gorgeous and well-mannered boy, Jack,” observed another. I’m thinking about you and your family during this difficult time. “I’m so depressed, I’m going to sleep tight.” Police arrested a woman earlier this week on suspicion of being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control. She has been released on bail since then.

The dog that attacked Jack’s former owner said he had no contact with the animal since it was re-homed.

Lee Jenkins spoke to the Mirror about the unfortunate incident that occurred around 4pm on Monday, November 11 in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly.

Mr Jenkins had previously advertised the dog as a “beast” on a breeders forum, claiming it as 15 months old and weighing 115 pounds (just over eight stone).

According to the Mirror, he told police all he knew.

“I am not the,” Mr Jenkins stated.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”