A 10-year-old autistic girl commits suicide after being bullied because she is black.

A 10-year-old girl in Utah committed suicide after being bullied by her classmates because she was Black and autistic, according to her mother, who spoke out more than two weeks after the Department of Justice revealed that the child’s school district failed to protect non-white students from racial harassment.

Isabella Faith Tichenor was discovered dead at her family’s house on Saturday, apparently by suicide, according to the Standard-Examiner.

Tichenor, a fifth-grader at Foxboro Elementary School (FES) in North Salt Lake, Utah, was ridiculed and abused by her classmates because she was Black and autistic, according to her mother, Brittany Tichenor.

Isabella was allegedly threatened and told she stank due of her skin color, prompting her to bring an air freshener bottle to school to use as perfume.

According to the mother, a teacher was equally uncaring and mocked her daughter.

Brittany stated she spoke to instructors and administrators at the school as well as the Davis School District several times about the alleged abuses, but that “nobody has done anything.”

“This demonstrates that (school officials) have no idea what a child is going through mentally, and a parent has to find their child hanging from a closet,” Brittany said at a North Salt Lake Park news conference.

“Even though my kid is no longer with me, I’m going to make sure that I stand up for Izzy and for voices that aren’t heard,” the mother added.

It’s unknown whether Brittany intends to file a lawsuit over her daughter’s death.

The claims against Isabella come after the Department of Justice announced a settlement with the Davis School District on Oct. 21 that addressed patterns of discrimination and harassment among Black and Asian-American students, who make up around 1% of the district’s 73,000 students.

Brittany stated her 7-year-old daughter, who is also a FES student, was “called the n-word” in September, and the school’s response was inadequate.

“The most serious problem is that the district has done nothing to address racist incidents or bullying.” “They just don’t respond to it,” said Kathleen Christy, a former Salt Lake City School District administrator who now leads the Utah Ethnic Studies Coalition.

Following Isabella’s death, the school system issued a statement.

