A 10-month-old baby girl was suffocated to death by a man who wanted to “teach her family a lesson.”

To teach her family a lesson, a guy in India stole a 10-month-old daughter while her parents were sleeping and smothered her to death.

Raju Ravat, the defendant, had a long-standing quarrel with the infant’s father. According to She The People, the girl resided with her parents on a Mumbai sidewalk, and the accused lived nearby.

The accused kidnapped the girl after the family went to bed on Friday night. When the infant’s parents realized she was missing, they filed a police report.

The body of the infant girl was discovered in the bushes Saturday morning after a search. She was suffocated to death, according to police. However, a primary medical evaluation ruled out sexual assault.

Ravat, who was apprehended Saturday after police received a tip, was the subject of a search.

He admitted to the act and stated that he killed the youngster for no reason.

“The victim’s father and Ravat had been at odds for a long time. Ravat made the decision to teach his family a lesson. Out of malice, he kidnapped and murdered the youngster, according to local newspaper The Times of India.

The accused, who worked as a restaurant dishwasher, was charged with murder. The cause of the quarrel was unknown, as were the specifics of his bail plea.

In 2019, a father in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu murdered his 10-month-old granddaughter in order to seek revenge on his son and daughter-in-law. When the accused failed to return home with the child, the girl’s father filed a police report. The grandpa was arrested and questioned, during which he admitted to murdering the child with a stone and burying her body behind a bakery.